Short Interest in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Rises By 532.5%

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 532.5% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GBNH opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.84 million and a P/E ratio of -3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBNH. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth $631,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at $7,412,000. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBNH. Desjardins began coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Clarus Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.