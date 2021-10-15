Short Interest in Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Rises By 152.9%

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the September 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HTHIY traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,346. Hitachi has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $124.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Hitachi had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $21.33 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hitachi will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

