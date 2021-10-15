Short Interest in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Grows By 115.6%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 115.6% from the September 15th total of 705,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,075,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

KBWB traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $70.55. 30,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,374. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average is $65.46. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $71.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 94.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 316,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

