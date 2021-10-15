Short Interest in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Grows By 115.6%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 115.6% from the September 15th total of 705,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,075,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
KBWB traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $70.55. 30,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,374. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average is $65.46. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $71.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.