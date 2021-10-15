Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Grows By 239.4%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 239.4% from the September 15th total of 415,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 913,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,037. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EUFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,338,038.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,092,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,605 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,652,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,987,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,932,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,242,000 after acquiring an additional 657,375 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,314,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

