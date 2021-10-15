Short Interest in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Drops By 41.6%

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KINZ. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $18,639,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $18,425,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $17,937,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $10,240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $8,546,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KINS Technology Group stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. KINS Technology Group has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

