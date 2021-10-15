Short Interest in Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Decreases By 75.0%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820. The company has a market capitalization of $118.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nuvera Communications has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

