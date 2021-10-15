Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Decreases By 48.0%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the September 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXBR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.97. 1,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,775. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 million, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

