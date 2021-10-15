Short Interest in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) Grows By 76.9%

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 644,600 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 364,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ XPDI opened at $10.30 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPDI. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.