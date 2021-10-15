Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Drops By 79.2%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the September 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEMIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 million, a PE ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 1.63. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

