Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Drops By 79.2%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the September 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PEMIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 million, a PE ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 1.63. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.