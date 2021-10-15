Short Interest in Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Expands By 114.3%

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PYYX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 24,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. Pyxus International has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

