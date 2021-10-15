Short Interest in Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Expands By 114.3%

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PYYX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 24,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. Pyxus International has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

