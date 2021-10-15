Short Interest in Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Decreases By 81.4%

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the September 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RGBP traded down 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.02. 74,989,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,520,797. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.03. Regen BioPharma has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.08.

About Regen BioPharma

Regen Biopharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The company was founded on April 24, 2012 and is headquartered in La Mesa, CA.

