Short Interest in Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Expands By 94.0%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the September 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

SRRTF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.64. 7,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,537. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. Slate Grocery REIT has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $11.51.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

