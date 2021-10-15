Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Declines By 56.5%

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 212,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,622. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.
About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.
