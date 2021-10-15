Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Declines By 56.5%

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 212,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,622. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THQ. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 11.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

