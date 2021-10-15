Short Interest in Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Grows By 109.7%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the September 15th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNOF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Verano to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Verano stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. Verano has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

