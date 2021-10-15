Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Financial Contrast

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sibanye Stillwater and Braveheart Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 44.93%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Braveheart Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $7.74 billion 1.41 $1.79 billion $2.56 6.02 Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Braveheart Resources N/A -147.90% -28.47%

Volatility and Risk

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Braveheart Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

