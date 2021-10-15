Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €54.00 by UBS Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, September 27th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.20 ($64.94).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €56.94 ($66.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a twelve month high of €61.50 ($72.35). The company’s fifty day moving average is €58.03 and its 200 day moving average is €52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

