Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

BDX opened at $242.68 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $226.15 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.