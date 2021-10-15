Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.09

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.09 and last traded at $88.60, with a volume of 12437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 110,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

