Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Raised to “Buy” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS PHPPY opened at $24.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. Signify has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $35.70.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

