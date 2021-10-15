Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SVM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $742.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 34.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 19.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 249,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

