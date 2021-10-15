Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

SMWB opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. Similarweb has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. ION Crossover Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,712,000. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,231,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,720,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,794,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,789,000. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

