Simplex Trading LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 419.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 84.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $43.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $46.49.

