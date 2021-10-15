Simplex Trading LLC Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,049 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.06% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $1,332,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAZ opened at $20.59 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $127.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

