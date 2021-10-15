Simplex Trading LLC Invests $70,000 in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 168.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period.

Shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.47. Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.