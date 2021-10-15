Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the September 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

QQD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.81. 24 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,011. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83.

Get Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.