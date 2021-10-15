Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the September 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
QQD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.81. 24 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,011. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.
See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating
