Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Trading 1.3% Higher

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.05 and last traded at $40.58. 18,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 66,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the third quarter worth $629,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth $166,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth $888,000.

