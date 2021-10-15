Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.72 EPS

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.72), Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYTA opened at $3.47 on Friday. Siyata Mobile has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
