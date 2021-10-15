SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWYUF. CIBC upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of CWYUF opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.88 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 39.40%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

