Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Snam stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,749. Snam has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.

About Snam

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

