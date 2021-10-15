SnowSwap (SNOW) Trading Up 6.2% This Week

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.98 or 0.00030308 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $367,048.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00067589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00112942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00071152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,246.26 or 0.99876983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,763.27 or 0.06344090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002665 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars.

