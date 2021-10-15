Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €28.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GLE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.98 ($31.74).

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at €28.29 ($33.28) on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a one year high of €52.26 ($61.48). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.32.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

