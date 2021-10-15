SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 381.3% from the September 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SoftBank stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. SoftBank has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61.

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

