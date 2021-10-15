SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SOPH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,873. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

