Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.80

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.41, with a volume of 228062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Source Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.10 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.58. The firm has a market cap of C$44.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 855.61.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.