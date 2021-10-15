Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 456,467 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $24,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. 120,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179,275. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.21. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

