Space Cow Boy (SCB) Hits One Day Volume of $283,953.00

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 5,795.7% higher against the dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $283,953.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for about $47.31 or 0.00075772 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00043641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.72 or 0.00204557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00092248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

