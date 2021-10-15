SparksPay (SPK) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 53.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $49,329.64 and approximately $13.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000040 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,664,103 coins and its circulating supply is 10,433,785 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

