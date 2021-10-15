SPINDLE (SPD) 1-Day Volume Hits $33.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $571,411.90 and $33.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,355.69 or 1.00061465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00055569 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.65 or 0.00311279 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.70 or 0.00522098 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.64 or 0.00208433 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008321 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000968 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

