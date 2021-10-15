Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares fell 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.68 and last traded at $24.81. 109,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,229,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAVE. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.94.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $5,687,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 365,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 39,724 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.