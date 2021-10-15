Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SRAD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $23.66 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sportradar Group stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

