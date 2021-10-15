Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRAD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $28.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sportradar Group stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

