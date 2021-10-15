Sprott (TSE:SII) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.15

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$49.15 and traded as low as C$45.81. Sprott shares last traded at C$47.04, with a volume of 40,781 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SII. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$54.00 price target on Sprott in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.15.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$44.61 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 2.3599998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

