SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 158.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,616 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $51,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 43.1% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $103,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSRM opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $376.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

