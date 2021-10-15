STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.29.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $43.55.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 28.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.8% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 5.1% in the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

