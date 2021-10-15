Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

OTCMKTS:SCBFF remained flat at $$6.54 during midday trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,425. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

