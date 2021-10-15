Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Short Interest Update

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRGZ opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Star Gold has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08.
About Star Gold
Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.