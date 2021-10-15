Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Short Interest Update

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRGZ opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Star Gold has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

Star Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring mineral prospects with the potential for economic deposits of precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Longstreet Property located in Nevada. The company was founded on December 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

