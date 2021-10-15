State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Morningstar by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Morningstar by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of MORN stock opened at $272.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.62 and a 200 day moving average of $253.04. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.75 and a 1 year high of $288.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,547 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $1,242,103.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,781 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $2,703,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,501 shares of company stock valued at $62,847,368 in the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.