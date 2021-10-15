State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $187,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,855.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $97,835.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $170,027.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,941 shares of company stock worth $650,260 in the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

