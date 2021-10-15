State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $651,000 in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Sohu.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 112,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sohu.com by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOHU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $845.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sohu.com Limited has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

