State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases Shares of 10,365 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,365 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $806,729,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $409,526,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,517,000. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,733,000. Finally, KPCB DGF III Associates LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PATH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

In other UiPath news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $2,804,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 888,590 shares in the company, valued at $49,841,013.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $51.30 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.24.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.